UNHCR Regional Update - Southern Africa Operational Update (1 December 2021 - 31 January 2022)

Highlights

Tropical Storm Ana: UNHCR engaged in assessments and response to assist those impacted by rain, wind and flooding.

Voluntary repatriation: Refugees from Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and Rwanda were supported to return home.

COVID-19: Fully vaccinated refugees, asylum-seekers and internally displaced persons (IDPs) doubled over two months.

In December and January:

61,235 refugees and IDPs received core relief items (CRIs) and dignity kits in the DRC

4,939 refugees supported with multipurpose cash assistance in Zambia

394 students supported with remote study packs in Zimbabwe

6,726 people received CRIs, and 617 shelters constructed in Mozambique

1,000 households received livelihoods support in Malawi

377 hygiene kits distributed in the refugee settlement in Angola