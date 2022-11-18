UNHCR Position on Returns to North Kivu, South Kivu, Ituri and Adjacent Areas in the Democratic Republic of Congo Affected by Ongoing Conflict and Violence – Update III (November 2022)

Introduction
This position supersedes and replaces the 2019 UNHCR Position on Returns to North Kivu, South Kivu and Adjacent Areas in the Democratic Republic of the Congo – Update II.1 The security and human rights situation in North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri has further deteriorated,2 affected by escalating armed conflict, inter-ethnic and political violence, dire humanitarian conditions and serious violations of human rights.3
Armed violence in the eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has intensified in recent years as numerous armed groups continue to fight against the Congolese armed forces (FARDC) and the UN Stabilization Mission (MONUSCO) and attack the civilian population; a resurgence of the Mouvement du 23 mars (M23) since November 2021 is further destabilizing the area.4 In North Kivu, intense fighting between FARDC and M23 forces in Rutshuru territory during 2022, as well as sporadic attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), has led to large-scale forced displacement, serious human rights violations and abuses, and increased inter-community tension and hate speech.5 In South Kivu, cycles of violence have resulted in forced displacement and conflict-related human rights violations and abuses.6 The conflict in Ituri involving the Lendu and Hema tribes has continued, with attacks by Lendu militias against Hema villagers and displacement camps since November 2021, as well as retaliatory attacks by Hema militia, resulting in further displacement.7 In response to the violence in North Kivu and Ituri, on 3 May 2021 President Tshisekedi imposed martial law under a state of siege in the two provinces; human rights groups allege that the measure has caused an increase in civilian casualties and human rights violations.8
The situation has been further complicated by the involvement of regional actors, with Ugandan troops fighting the ADF in the northeast and Burundian troops engaged in operations against the Burundian armed rebel group Résistance pour un Etat de droit au Burundi (RED-Tabara) in South Kivu.9
On 20 December 2021, the UN Security Council approved a one-year extension of MONUSCO’s mandate, including its armed component which comprises a maximum of 13,500 military personnel.10 In June 2022, the East African Community decided to send a Kenya-led regional force to assist the DRC in fighting rebel groups in the eastern provinces.11