DR Congo
UNHCR Emergency Update on Volcano Nyiragongo #8 I 6 November 2021 – 01 February 2022
Highlights
Between November and January, 2,092 households received cash assistance, which will give them the means to pay their rent after losing their homes during the eruption.
UNHCR, through its partner INTERSOS, recorded 451 protection incidents in Rutshuru and Masisi Territories, North Kivu.
3,570 survivors of the eruption remain displaced in Rutshuru and Masisi Territories, according to UNHCR’s partner INTERSOS.
Situation Overview
The eruption of the Mount Nyiragongo volcano on 22 May 2021 forced more than 364,000 people to flee their homes in Goma and surrounding areas, according to OCHA’s estimates. The majority of the people have since returned, but some 3,570 people (1,119 households) remain displaced in Masisi and Rutshuru Territories, according to UNHCR’s protection monitoring partner INTERSOS.
According to the Division des Affaires Humanitaires (DIVAH), 3,276 people are living in spontaneous sites and almost 1500 households in the formal sites of Kanyaruchinya and Kibati. The site of Bujari is still under construction, with a planned capacity of 130 households. Military and police around the camps control movements in the vicinity to avoid intruders and security issues.
After benefitting from rental assistance between December and January, a total of 2,092 displaced families moved on from the spontaneous sites of Mujioga, Kanyania and the Kahembe, which are Primary Schools being used by the local populations as makeshift shelter, to more sustainable housing.
Volcano activity continued to be observed during January. Magma movements were monitored by volcano experts, including the Observatoire Volcanologique de Goma (OVG). New lava spilling inside the crater, referred to as “lava fountains”, build and subside due to pressurized gas, and cause tremors in the surrounding areas of Goma. According to the experts, this is a return to the volcano’s natural state and likely a sign that there is now less pressure underground – and thus less likelihood of a repetition of an eruption of the sort that occurred on 22 May 2021.