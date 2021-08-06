UNHCR Emergency Update on Volcano Nyiragongo #4 I 06 August 2021

Highlights

UNHCR together with the local authorities is profiling the survivors of the eruption in order to assess their specific needs and ensure a targeted medium-term response.

Over 21,133 of the people displaced in the aftermath of the eruption of the Mount Nyiragongo on 22 May 2021 have now found shelter in 11 schools and two churches in Goma and Nyiragongo and will soon move to temporary sites established by the Military Government.

Situation Overview

According to the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) working group, over 21,133 displaced persons are now sheltered in 13 collective centres (11 schools and two churches) located in the different neighbourhoods of Goma and Nyiragongo, while 9,212 are staying in host families in the surroundings of Goma.

1, 7,500 individuals (1,500 families) will be accommodated temporarily at Kanyaruchinya and Kibati sites in Nyiragongo, which are being constructed by the Congolese military authorities and the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC).

Over 23,345 individuals (4,669 families) have lost their homes during the volcano eruption according to local authorities and are in urgent need of shelter, water and sanitation, food, and psychosocial care. UNHCR will work with authorities to formalise their profiling, and to biometrically register survivors in coordination to make sure specific needs are known and that the response implements an exit strategy; biometric registration will allow for regular assistance over the short term that will help people ease back into the rental market and into independent commercial activities.