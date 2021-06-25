UNHCR Emergency Update on Volcano Nyiragongo #3 I 25 June 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 21 June, over 8,000 displaced people were assisted by UNHCR and its partners with shelter and household items.

Situation Overview

Two weeks after the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano, which took place on 22 May 2021, most people who fled town have returned to Goma. More than 3,600 houses have been destroyed, another 1,000 severely damaged while thousands of houses are feared looted in the aftermath of the eruption.

According to estimates by the Social Fund, there are over 30,000 persons in need of shelter and other humanitarian assistance. Most of these people are staying in collective sites and with host families.

The CCCM working group (IOM, UNHCR, CNR) has assessed multisectoral needs of the people who returned to Goma. According to CCCM, over 21,133 displaced persons are now sheltered in 13 communal buildings (11 schools and 2 churches) located in the different neighbourhoods of Goma and Nyiragongo. Since the reopening of the schools on 14 June households move outside during the day and return after school. These schools need to be vacated urgently so that children can resume classes in all safety and dignity.

The overcrowded character of these spontaneous sites is also contributing to increased risks of COVID-19, while the medical infrastructures are overwhelmed.

As the volcanic eruption has disrupted the water supply infrastructures in Goma and surrounding areas, over 550,000 persons are estimated to have lost access to water, which exposes them to health risks as well as protection risks, as many have to walk long distances to find water.

This natural disaster comes on top of an existing security crisis which has already provoked the displacement of over 2 million people due to insecurity and violence in the North Kivu province. In 2021 alone, more than 400,000 people were displaced by armed conflict.