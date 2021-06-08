DR Congo + 1 more
UNHCR Emergency Update on Volcano Nyiragongo #2 I 08 June 2021
HIGHLIGHTS
▪ Reopening of Goma International Airport on 05 June
▪ UNHCR has provided basic items such as soap, blankets, solar lamps, plastic sheeting and sleeping mats to 435 vulnerable families in Sake town, 25 km west of Goma.
▪ 4 community shelters have been built by UNHCR to host over 200 people in Sake town.
▪ On 03 June, the Humanitarian Coordinator for the DRC, visited Sake together a delegation of humanitarian agencies and donors to meet with local authorities and displaced communities.
▪ During his visit to the city on 07 June, the DRC Prime Minister has announced the progressive return of displaced people to Goma