UNHCR Emergency Update on Volcano Nyiragongo #2 I 08 June 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

▪ Reopening of Goma International Airport on 05 June

▪ UNHCR has provided basic items such as soap, blankets, solar lamps, plastic sheeting and sleeping mats to 435 vulnerable families in Sake town, 25 km west of Goma.

▪ 4 community shelters have been built by UNHCR to host over 200 people in Sake town.

▪ On 03 June, the Humanitarian Coordinator for the DRC, visited Sake together a delegation of humanitarian agencies and donors to meet with local authorities and displaced communities.

▪ During his visit to the city on 07 June, the DRC Prime Minister has announced the progressive return of displaced people to Goma