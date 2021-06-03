UNHCR Emergency Update on Volcano Nyiragongo #1 I 03 June 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

▪ Seismic tremors continue in Goma

▪ UNHCR has deployed emergency teams in Sake,

Minova and Rutshuru

▪ Approximately 550,000 people are in need of humanitarian assistance and 232 433 are internally displaced

▪ Around 390,445 people have been affected by the

▪ evacuation order in Goma

▪ UNHCR started to provide emergency shelter assistance and distributing Core Relief Items to the most affected populations in Sake and will continue in coming days.

Situation Overview

• Following the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), thousands of people fled their homes on 22 May during the night towards Sake, Minova, Kiwanja in Rutshuru and Bukavu. Around 4,000 displaced people crossed the border into Rwanda seeking refuge, thought the majority has since returned.

• According to local authorities, 31 people died in incidents linked to the eruption, including seven people killed by lava and five asphyxiated by gases.

• Since 27 May, the Congolese authorities have ordered a partial evacuation of the city of Goma due to the risk of another volcanic eruption and hundreds of thousands of people left the city in the following days. Many people left by road to Sake, west of Goma, and Rutshuru north of Goma, while others left by boat over Lake Kivu to Bukavu. Around 8,000 crossed the border to Rwanda. In the past days people have started returning to Goma, although the evacuation order is still in place.

• Seismic tremors continue. While experts say that they are losing intensity, the risk of a new eruption has not yet subsided.

• Some of the city’s water and electricity networks have been damaged by the lava flow, cutting off all water and electricity in the northern parts of the city.

• There is a risk of cholera in Sake town – which normally has 65,000 inhabitants. Water resources and infrastructures are limited and now overwhelmed with over 120,000 additional people who came from Goma.