UNHCR DR Congo Factsheet - June 2019
548,153 refugees and asylum seekers in DRC, among them 52% women.
99.3% of refugees in DRC live in rural areas, and 72.4% live outside refugee camps or settlements.
5,317 new South Sudanese refugees registered from January to June 2019.
Main activities – Refugees
Protection
UNHCR provides practical and technical support to national, provincial and local authorities, including the National Commission for Refugees (CNR). UNHCR trains key counterparts on principles of refugee protection and international law. It collaborates with national authorities on the biometric registration of refugees, and facilitates the provision of refugee ID documents by Congolese authorities, as well as access to civil registration.
UNHCR monitors arrivals, the protection environment (rule of law, civilian character of asylum, access to justice, non-refoulement), and specific needs, notably at borders and in refugee-hosting areas. UNHCR works towards child protection, including through support for Best Interest Determination (BID) assessments, and carries out detention monitoring.
Individual support and assistance is also provided, including advocacy and the preparation and submission of urgent resettlement cases.
UNHCR also facilitates access to justice through support for police in refugee-hosting areas, mobile courts, and the availability of legal aid.
Lastly, UNHCR supports access to land for agriculture and housing, with a view of allowing alternatives to camps and supporting self-reliance wherever possible.
Education
UNHCR supports the integration of refugee children into the national education system. Due to a lack of resources, the focus is on primary education.
Since schools lack resources to take in large numbers of refugee children, UNHCR provides infrastructure support (rehabilitation and construction), equipment (school uniforms, stationery, etc.), and payments of additional teaching staff and of school fees where necessary.
Health
UNHCR sets up and runs health facilities in camps, while also increasingly supporting existing local health facilities in line with its “alternatives to camps” approach.
UNHCR supports authorities in developing preparedness and response plans for outbreaks, and works with authorities to ensure the availability of Minimum Initial Standard Packages (MISP) for reproductive health, and of HIV/AIDS packages in local health facilities.
UNHCR also ensures the prevention of undernutrition and effective treatment of acute malnutrition in collaboration with authorities.
Food Security and Livelihoods
UNHCR promotes refugees’ self-reliance through market-based livelihoods interventions. Agricultural production is supported by ensuring access to arable land and providing agricultural inputs such as seeds and tools.such as seeds and tools.
UNHCR fosters professional and vocational skills for urban and rural refugees’ selfemployment. Income-generation is encouraged through the creation of viable business plans, and business and financial literacy training.
UNHCR’s livelihoods activities can also take the form of targeted cash-based assistance based on vulnerability criteria.
UNHCR works in close collaboration with the World Food Program (WFP) and other UN partners, the Ministry of Agriculture, the World Bank-funded project PARSSA, and public and private companies.
For a large part of the refugees, Food aid is provided by WFP, with support from UNHCR.
UNHCR is working on an agro-forestry model for South Sudanese refugees and host populations, aiming at the sustainable economic integration of refugees, and incomegeneration benefitin