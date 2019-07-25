UNHCR DR Congo Factsheet - June 2019

548,153 refugees and asylum seekers in DRC, among them 52% women.

99.3% of refugees in DRC live in rural areas, and 72.4% live outside refugee camps or settlements.

5,317 new South Sudanese refugees registered from January to June 2019.

Main activities – Refugees

Protection

UNHCR provides practical and technical support to national, provincial and local authorities, including the National Commission for Refugees (CNR). UNHCR trains key counterparts on principles of refugee protection and international law. It collaborates with national authorities on the biometric registration of refugees, and facilitates the provision of refugee ID documents by Congolese authorities, as well as access to civil registration.

UNHCR monitors arrivals, the protection environment (rule of law, civilian character of asylum, access to justice, non-refoulement), and specific needs, notably at borders and in refugee-hosting areas. UNHCR works towards child protection, including through support for Best Interest Determination (BID) assessments, and carries out detention monitoring.

Individual support and assistance is also provided, including advocacy and the preparation and submission of urgent resettlement cases.

UNHCR also facilitates access to justice through support for police in refugee-hosting areas, mobile courts, and the availability of legal aid.

Lastly, UNHCR supports access to land for agriculture and housing, with a view of allowing alternatives to camps and supporting self-reliance wherever possible.

Education

UNHCR supports the integration of refugee children into the national education system. Due to a lack of resources, the focus is on primary education.

Since schools lack resources to take in large numbers of refugee children, UNHCR provides infrastructure support (rehabilitation and construction), equipment (school uniforms, stationery, etc.), and payments of additional teaching staff and of school fees where necessary.

Health

UNHCR sets up and runs health facilities in camps, while also increasingly supporting existing local health facilities in line with its “alternatives to camps” approach.

UNHCR supports authorities in developing preparedness and response plans for outbreaks, and works with authorities to ensure the availability of Minimum Initial Standard Packages (MISP) for reproductive health, and of HIV/AIDS packages in local health facilities.

UNHCR also ensures the prevention of undernutrition and effective treatment of acute malnutrition in collaboration with authorities.

Food Security and Livelihoods