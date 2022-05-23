UNHCR DR Congo Factsheet - January-March 2022

As 31st March, the DRC hosts 522,121 refugees and asylumseekers, mainly from the Central African Republic, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan. Some 48% are men and 52% women. The majority of them (73%) live outside of refugee camps or settlements.

Some 5.6 million people are internally displaced in DRC, mostly in the eastern Provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri, while 1,018,654 refugees and asylum-seekers from the DRC are sheltered across the African continent. .

In order to provide protection and assistance to those forced to flee in the DRC, UNHCR is involved in the Refugee Coordination Model the DRC Humanitarian Response Plan, co-leading the Protection and Shelter Cluster and the CCCM working group.