UNHCR DR Congo Factsheet - December 2021

The DRC hosts 526,370 refugees and asylum-seekers, mainly from the Central African Republic, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan. Some 48% are men and 52% women. The majority (73%) live outside of refugee camps or settlements.

UNHCR provides protection and assistance for those forced to flee. We support people to find long-term solutions to forced displacement, and resume self-reliance.

Some 5.6 million people are internally displaced in DRC. while 1,009,179 refugees and asylum-seekers from the DRC are sheltered across the African continent.