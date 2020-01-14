UNHCR DR Congo Factsheet - December 2019

526,171* refugees and asylum seekers in DRC, among them 52% women.

99.2%* of refugees in DRC live in rural areas, and 74.2% live outside refugee camps or settlements.

890,044* refugees from DRC in Africa.

* November 2019’s figures

Main activities – Refugees

Protection

UNHCR provides practical and technical support to national, provincial and local authorities, including the National Commission for Refugees (CNR). UNHCR trains key counterparts on principles of refugee protection and international law. It collaborates with national authorities on the biometric registration of refugees, and facilitates the provision of refugee ID documents by Congolese authorities, as well as access to civil registration.

UNHCR monitors arrivals, the protection environment (rule of law, civilian character of asylum, access to justice, non-refoulement), and specific needs, notably at borders and in refugee-hosting areas. UNHCR works towards child protection, including through support for Best Interest Determination (BID) assessments, and carries out detention monitoring.

Individual support and assistance is also provided, including advocacy and the preparation and submission of urgent resettlement cases.

UNHCR also facilitates access to justice through support for police in refugee-hosting areas, mobile courts, and the availability of legal aid.