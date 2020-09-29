DR Congo + 6 more
UNHCR DR Congo Factsheet - August 2020
528,752 refugees and asylum seekers in the DRC, among them 52% women.
98.8% of refugees in the DRC live in rural areas, and 25.3% live inside refugee camps or settlements.
922,275 refugees from the DRC live in neighboring countries in Africa.
What does UNHCR do against COVID-19?
The health and living conditions of refugees and internally displaced persons are a priority for UNHCR. Thus,
UNHCR contributed to the inclusion of refugees and internally displaced persons in the DRC's national preparedness and response plan against COVID-19.
At the same time, UNHCR continues its protection and assistance activities in line with COVID-19 prevention measures, such as physical distancing and hand-washing.
In addition, UNHCR keeps its beneficiaries informed about COVID-19. Posters and leaflets have been translated into the languages spoken by the refugees and distributed throughout the country. Sensitization is taking place through spaced small group sessions and radio spots.
Finally, UNHCR supports the authorities and the national health system by supporting the construction of medical checkpoints and containment sites, and by donating medicines and equipment such as masks, hand-washing points and other items in areas sheltering refugees and internally displaced persons.