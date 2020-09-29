DR Congo + 6 more

UNHCR DR Congo Factsheet - August 2020

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

528,752 refugees and asylum seekers in the DRC, among them 52% women.

98.8% of refugees in the DRC live in rural areas, and 25.3% live inside refugee camps or settlements.

922,275 refugees from the DRC live in neighboring countries in Africa.

What does UNHCR do against COVID-19?

  • The health and living conditions of refugees and internally displaced persons are a priority for UNHCR. Thus,
    UNHCR contributed to the inclusion of refugees and internally displaced persons in the DRC's national preparedness and response plan against COVID-19.

  • At the same time, UNHCR continues its protection and assistance activities in line with COVID-19 prevention measures, such as physical distancing and hand-washing.

  • In addition, UNHCR keeps its beneficiaries informed about COVID-19. Posters and leaflets have been translated into the languages spoken by the refugees and distributed throughout the country. Sensitization is taking place through spaced small group sessions and radio spots.

  • Finally, UNHCR supports the authorities and the national health system by supporting the construction of medical checkpoints and containment sites, and by donating medicines and equipment such as masks, hand-washing points and other items in areas sheltering refugees and internally displaced persons.

Related Content