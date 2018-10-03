UNHCR DR Congo Factsheet - 31 July 2018
535,726 refugees in DRC, most of them in the northern and eastern provinces.
99.3% of refugees in DRC live in rural areas.
19 UNHCR offices in DRC, including in remote and difficult to reach areas.
Working with Partners
Together with the DRC Government, through the National Commission for Refugees (CNR), UNHCR ensures international protection and delivery of multi-sectorial assistance to persons of concern. UNHCR closely collaborates with other UN Agencies and other humanitarian actors for a coordinated and effective response. UNHCR works with 15 implementing partners (ACTION AID, ACTED, ADES, ADSSE, AIDES, AIRD, ADRA, COOPI, CNR, DRC, INTERSOS, NRC, SAVE CONGO, TSF and WAR CHILD) and many operational partners in the DRC.
UNHCR leads the Protection Cluster, which coordinates the protection actors in their support of IDPs and other vulnerable persons. UNHCR co-leads the Protection and Prevention component of the National Strategy on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.
UNHCR leads the Shelter Working Group within the Shelter/NFI Cluster. Jointly with IOM, UNHCR co-leads the Camp Coordination and Camp Management Working Group.
Jointly with UNOCHA, UNHCR also co-leads the National Cash Working Group.