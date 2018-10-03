03 Oct 2018

UNHCR DR Congo Factsheet - 31 July 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Jul 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (617.91 KB)

535,726 refugees in DRC, most of them in the northern and eastern provinces.

99.3% of refugees in DRC live in rural areas.

19 UNHCR offices in DRC, including in remote and difficult to reach areas.

Working with Partners

  • Together with the DRC Government, through the National Commission for Refugees (CNR), UNHCR ensures international protection and delivery of multi-sectorial assistance to persons of concern. UNHCR closely collaborates with other UN Agencies and other humanitarian actors for a coordinated and effective response. UNHCR works with 15 implementing partners (ACTION AID, ACTED, ADES, ADSSE, AIDES, AIRD, ADRA, COOPI, CNR, DRC, INTERSOS, NRC, SAVE CONGO, TSF and WAR CHILD) and many operational partners in the DRC.

  • UNHCR leads the Protection Cluster, which coordinates the protection actors in their support of IDPs and other vulnerable persons. UNHCR co-leads the Protection and Prevention component of the National Strategy on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.
    UNHCR leads the Shelter Working Group within the Shelter/NFI Cluster. Jointly with IOM, UNHCR co-leads the Camp Coordination and Camp Management Working Group.
    Jointly with UNOCHA, UNHCR also co-leads the National Cash Working Group.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.