UNHCR DR Congo Factsheet - 31 December 2018

534,828 refugees and asylum seekers in DRC, among them 52% women.

99.3% of refugees in DRC live in rural areas, and 74% live outside refugee camps or settlements.

3,053 refugees voluntary returned from DRC to Rwanda in 2018.

Working with Partners

■ Together with the DRC Government, working closely with the National Commission for Refugees (CNR), UNHCR ensures international protection and delivery of multi assistance to persons of concern.

■ UNHCR works with 16 national and international implementing partners: ACTION AID,

ACTED, ADES, ADSSE, AIDES, AIRD, ADRA, COOPI, CNR, DRC, INTERSOS, NRC,

SAVE CONGO, TSF and WAR CHILD NL and WAR CHILD UK.

■ Coordination mechanisms: Within the cluster system, UNHCR leads the Protection Cluster and co-leads the Protection and Prevention component of the National Strategy on SGBV. UNHCR also leads the Shelter Working Group within the Shelter/NFI Cluster, co-leads the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Working Group jointly with IOM, and co-leads the National Cash Working Group jointly with UNOCHA.