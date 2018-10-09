09 Oct 2018

UNHCR DR Congo Factsheet - 31 August 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Aug 2018
preview
Download PDF (549.18 KB)

12,909 Individual identity cards were issued to CAR refugees aged 12 and above, allowing them, among other things, freedom of movement and access to banking institutions.

99.3% of refugees in DRC live in rural areas, and 74% live outside refugee camps or settlements.

37,398 Rwandan refugees voluntary repatriated in safety and dignity with UNHCR support since 2014.

Working with Partners

  • Together with the DRC Government, through our counterpart, the National Commission for Refugees (CNR), UNHCR ensures international protection and delivery of multisectorial assistance to persons of concern.

  • Refugee response: UNHCR closely collaborates with UN Agencies and directly works with 16 national and international implementing partners (ACTION AID, ACTED, ADES, ADSSE, AIDES, AIRD, ADRA, COOPI, CNR, DRC, INTERSOS, NRC, SAVE CONGO, TSF and WAR CHILD Netherland and WAR CHILD UK) as well as many operational partners in the DRC.

  • IDP response: UNHCR implementing partners are: NRC, ACTION AID, WAR CHILD UK. Within the cluster system, UNHCR leads the Protection Cluster and co-leads the Protection and Prevention component of the National Strategy on SGBV. UNHCR also leads the Shelter Working Group within the Shelter/NFI Cluster, co-leads the Camp Coordination and Camp Management Working Group jointly with IOM, and co-leads the National Cash Working Group jointly with UNOCHA.

