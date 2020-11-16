UNHCR Democratic Republic of Congo, Year End Report Summary 2019

Foreword from Liz Ahua, UNHCR Representative in the DRC

This summary year end report on UNHCR’s activities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo highlights some key activities that UNHCR has implemented together with its partners and in close coordination with the DRC Government during 2019. In response to the daunting challenges faced by refugees, internally displaced persons in the DRC, as well as host communities, UNHCR offered vital support ranging from shelter for newly displaced persons, protection of persons who face human rights violations, to support to refugees to become self-reliant. The report also highlights needs that they are still facing in 2020, especially with conflicts in several areas of the DRC leading to further internal displacements and causing new emergency needs. I would like to take the opportunity to express gratitude to UNHCR’s donors, whose generous support allows us to continue to assist and offer protection to those in need. Thank you for allowing UNHCR to continue the activities that are highlighted in this report.

Liz K. Ahua