UNHCR The Democratic Republic of the Congo - Situation in Rutshuru Flash Update # 1 | 12 September 2022

Situation Overview

▪ Since January 2022, as many as 58,000 Congolese have sought refuge in Uganda as a direct result of the fighting between the Congolese Army and non-state armed groups in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Around 43,000 refugees settled in transit centers and in sites inside Uganda, while another 10,000 to 15,000 remained along the Ugandan border.

▪ Since April, the Ugandan authorities have carried out awareness-raising campaigns among Congolese who had been living in makeshift camps at the border, to leave the border area, offering them the possibility of either moving to the transit centers or designated sites within Uganda, or return to DRC.

▪ On 2 September, when the deadline given by the Ugandan authorities expired, approximately 2,500 refugees made the choice to go to the transit centers and sites inside Uganda, while others opted to return to the DRC.

▪ Refugees who have opted to return to the DRC but who cannot return to their places of origin or habitual residence are receiving support from the Congolese authorities and civil society, as well as UNHCR and its partners for their transport from the Congolese border of Kitagoma to the IDP site of Rwasa site in Rutshuru territory, North Kivu Province.

▪ As of 11 September, more than 12,000 Congolese refugee returnees from Uganda (3,397 families) have been registered and settled in Rwasa site. Of this population, 55 per cent are female, and 64 per cent are children. Arrivals are continuing in a daily basis at the Congolese border point of Kitagoma.