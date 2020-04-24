UNHAS DRC: COVID-9 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)

1.1 Scope

The present SOP aims to establish a WFP Aviation/UNHAS procedures to be followed when operating in areas affected by the current outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Due to the volatile situation and the pace of the changes regarding the procedures that apply to contain the spread of the disease, this document is subject to changes and it will be revised every fifteen days.

1.2 Background

According to World Health Organization (https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus), Coronaviruses (COVID-19) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Due to the lack of symptoms during the incubation period and the rapid spread of the virus, it can be assumed that cases of COVID-19 will increase within DRC.

The first positive case of the COVID-19 in the country was declared by the Congolese Ministry of Public Health on 10th March 2020 at Kinshasa, the capital city of DRC. It was a person who had recently returned to the country from Europe. One week later by 17th March, four more cases were confirmed, and the number continued raising up over the pass of the following weeks.