UNFPA Country Experiences - Democratic Republic of the Congo: Mobile Clinics Reach Women Hiding in Fear

Continued violence, the Ebola crisis and violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, including acts of sexual violence and abuse, are behind a worsening humanitarian situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The number of people who urgently require humanitarian assistance is up from 8.5 million in 2017 to 13.1 million in 2018. Through partnership, community engagement and evidence-based planning, UNFPA is working to deliver urgently needed services and supplies for maternal and neonatal health, gender-based violence and family planning. When violence erupted in the Kasaï region, for example, mobile clinics reached displaced, uprooted, crisis-affected women and girls with lifesaving services.