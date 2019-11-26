26 Nov 2019

UN working to prevent attacks on civilians in eastern DR Congo

Report
from UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Published on 26 Nov 2019 View Original

Peacekeepers from the UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) were conducting extensive patrols in the east of the country on Tuesday, one day after demonstrators set fire to buildings to protest lack of civilian protection in the face of attacks by armed groups.

Angry residents torched the town hall and the UN compound in the city of Beni, in North Kivu, protesting what they saw as the failure by Government forces and peacekeepers to prevent a deadly weekend attack by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group, according to media reports.

Leila Zerrougui, head of the UN mission, known by the French acronym, MONUSCO, spoke to journalists in New York after briefing the UN Security Council behind closed doors, on what she described as the “very disturbing” situation.

“We are facing challenges which are very hard for a mission to deal with because you have demonstrations from people frustrated with attacks from armed groups; from ADF but other armed groups in the area”, she said, speaking from the capital, Kinshasa.

Overall, more than 100 groups are operating in the eastern DRC.

Ms. Zerrougui reported that so far this month, there have been around 14 attacks, with some 80 people killed in a region that currently is facing the worst Ebola outbreak in the nation’s history.

More than 2,000 people have died from the disease since the outbreak was declared last August.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said although the violence in Beni was not directed against its teams, 49 out of 120 staff will be relocated to the North Kivu capital, Goma.

MONUSCO took to Twitter on Monday to announce that it will strengthen cooperation with its partners and work closely with the Congolese authorities to find solutions for the people of Beni.

“We are dealing in a very difficult context,” Ms. Zerrougui told journalists. “We have spoilers. We also have people that manipulate the suffering of the people and use it either against the Government or against MONUSCO.

“We are the scapegoat. We know that. We assume and accept because we have no other option than to do our work and to try to mitigate the attacks against the civilian population.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.