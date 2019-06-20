UN Ebola Emergency Response Coordinator David Gressly Remarks to the media in Kinshasa via VTC in Beni, North Kivu – 20 June 2019

As prepared for delivery.

Good afternoon from Beni, ladies and gentlemen,

It is good to see so many of you at the briefing room in Kinshasa today.

An outbreak taking place 2,000 kilometres away does not always garner as much coverage as it should.

The Ebola outbreak in parts of North Kivu and Ituri is now in its 11th month. It is already the deadliest of the ten episodes of Ebola that the country has faced, killing nearly 1,500 people.

Until we reach zero cases for an extended period, the risk that the virus could spread will remain very real.

As you know, the number of new cases increased dramatically each week between March and May. And we are still seeing more than a dozen new cases a day, which is a dangerous level.

The first piece of good news is that with the support from the World Health Organization and other partners on the frontline, the Government has the public health tools it needs to beat Ebola, including a safe and effective vaccine. Non-governmental organizations and people from the communities helping in the response should also be commended for their invaluable contributions here.

But the response continues to be challenged by repeated disruptions.

This means that the actions needed to end the outbreak, such as detecting, isolating and treating Ebola cases early and vaccinating high-risk contacts, are delayed by days or longer. Every such pause in the response gives the virus space to survive, resulting in even more infections and deaths.

My friend Dr. Fall will talk in more detail about the status of the public health response.

I wanted to make a few points about how we are working to overcome the disruptions to the response. These challenges include combat between groups in the area, direct attacks on health workers and Ebola treatment centres, strikes, protests, and the nonpayment of workers’ salaries. Disruptions are also stoked by communities’ distrust of foreigners and national authorities. The mistrust was exacerbated by the decision to delay elections in cities affected by Ebola. Overcoming these challenges is extremely difficult, but it is not insurmountable.

The second piece of good news is that Secretary-General’s decision in May to strengthen coordination and support to the response through a UN system-wide approach is helping greatly in these efforts.

As the UN Emergency Ebola Response Coordinator, I am coordinating international support and ensuring that an enabling environment—particularly security and political—is in place so that the Government, WHO and other partners working on the public health response can get the job done. We are putting in place a tight, disciplined and coordinated system for rapid response and adjustments. The goal is to shift from chasing the virus to anticipating where it might find refuge. We are mapping areas where we don’t have all the information we need. We are figuring out how to carry out surveillance and overcome any obstacle to full access in areas where the virus might hide.

At the same time, we are working with the World Bank to ensure an accountability model the will put the resources into play in the fight against Ebola where and when they are needed.

Led by UNICEF, we have been stepping up our engagement with communities, including by ensuring that our teams listen to the full range of concerns that people in the affected districts have and helping to marshal responses to those concerns.

The communities most threatened by the virus are critical to the response because if people don’t trust the health response, they will not do what they need to do to protect themselves and their families – and the virus will continue to transmit.

We also need to see sustained and reinforced preparedness and readiness efforts – both in DRC but also in at-risk countries in the region. We are strengthening coordination between countries. You saw a good example of this last month when cases were detected in Uganda.

Soce will talk more about the frontline battle against the disease, including the recent spike in cases in Mabalako, which is part of the Beni, Bunia and Butembo triangle where the virus has moved like a whirlpool.

The third piece of good news is that we have an opportunity now with the sustained reduction in new cases in what was the epicenter Butembo and Katwa.

But to succeed we need to keep the foot on the accelerator in responding now to consolidate the gains we have seen around Butembo and Katwe and beat it back in areas where it has spiked.

If we don’t, the virus will linger and eventually spill to new areas.

I would be pleased to take some questions after Dr. Fall speaks.

