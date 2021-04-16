DR Congo + 1 more
UK aid cut would be a hammer blow for the Democratic Republic of Congo
Attachments
International non-governmental organisations working in DRC call on the UK Government to urgently reconsider aid cuts in the face of overwhelming humanitarian need.
The humanitarian situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is dire. 27.3 million people are experiencing acute food insecurity, one in three of the population, and 7 million people are now just one step away from catastrophe. To put these figures in context, the Democratic Republic of the Congo is now home to the highest number of people facing food insecurity anywhere on the planet.
As the second largest aid provider to the DRC, any cut to the UK aid budget will be a hammer blow to a country now facing multiple crises. But if the reports of a 60 percent cut are to be believed, this could mean entire communities lose access to life-saving humanitarian aid. The human cost of this decision would be devastating.
We implore the UK Government to rethink this disastrous decision. If Global Britain is to be a force for good in the world, it must not turn its back on the DRC.
Signed
Action Against Hunger
Première Urgence Internationale
CARE International
Alima - The Alliance for International Medical Action
CAFOD - Catholic Agency for Overseas Development
MSI Reproductive Choice
War Child UK, War Child Holland et War Child Canada
Magna
ActionAid DRC
Tearfund
Mercy Corps
Norwegian Refugee Council
Solidarités International
ACTED
World Vision
Save the Children
Danish Refugee Council
IMA World Health
Concern Worldwide