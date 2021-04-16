UK aid cut would be a hammer blow for the Democratic Republic of Congo

International non-governmental organisations working in DRC call on the UK Government to urgently reconsider aid cuts in the face of overwhelming humanitarian need.

The humanitarian situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is dire. 27.3 million people are experiencing acute food insecurity, one in three of the population, and 7 million people are now just one step away from catastrophe. To put these figures in context, the Democratic Republic of the Congo is now home to the highest number of people facing food insecurity anywhere on the planet.

As the second largest aid provider to the DRC, any cut to the UK aid budget will be a hammer blow to a country now facing multiple crises. But if the reports of a 60 percent cut are to be believed, this could mean entire communities lose access to life-saving humanitarian aid. The human cost of this decision would be devastating.

We implore the UK Government to rethink this disastrous decision. If Global Britain is to be a force for good in the world, it must not turn its back on the DRC.

Signed

Action Against Hunger

Première Urgence Internationale

CARE International

Alima - The Alliance for International Medical Action

CAFOD - Catholic Agency for Overseas Development

MSI Reproductive Choice

War Child UK, War Child Holland et War Child Canada

Magna

ActionAid DRC

Tearfund

Mercy Corps

Norwegian Refugee Council

Solidarités International

ACTED

World Vision

Save the Children

Danish Refugee Council

IMA World Health

Concern Worldwide