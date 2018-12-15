Uganda-DRC cross-border dynamics

This brief summarises key considerations concerning cross-border dynamics between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the context of the outbreak of Ebola in North Kivu and surrounding provinces, December 2018. Further participatory enquiry should be undertaken, but given ongoing transmission, conveying key considerations and immediate recommendations related to community engagement have been prioritised.

This brief was drafted by Juliet Bedford (Anthrologica) and Grace Akello (Gulu University), with support from Theresa Jones and Ingrid Gercama (Anthrologica). It builds on a rapid review of existing published and grey literature, experience of previous Ebola outbreaks in Uganda and DRC, and findings from rapid fieldwork conducted from 10-14 December 2018 in Kasese District, Uganda. Informal discussions were conducted with colleagues from UNICEF, WHO, IFRC, Oxfam, IOM, USAID, GOARN Research Social Science Group and others. The brief includes inputs from expert advisers who reviewed the document prior to finalisation (listed at the end of the brief). Responsibility for the brief lies with the Social Science in Humanitarian Action Platform (SSHAP).

Key considerations and recommendations

- Border region: The border between Uganda and DRC is highly porous. The informal nature of many cross-border interactions must be considered, and it may be more appropriate to regard the border region as an entity (or group of entities) in itself rather than to define areas as being associated with DRC and/or Uganda. In this context, the complexity of implementing border control mechanisms for Ebola should not be underestimated.

- Cross-border surveillance: It is not possible to implement effective surveillance and screening along the whole Uganda-DRC border, and the numerous border management agencies have limited patrolling capacity. Attempts at formal regulation along the borders have largely failed in the past, and surveillance measures should be seen against the backdrop of pre-existing suspicions of political and/or economic exploitation. Observations at several border-crossing points (e.g. Mpondwe, December 2018) highlighted that the dominating presence was not of health workers but rather of armed soldiers from the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF), whose attention was focused mainly on Swahili-speaking Congolese entering Uganda from North Kivu. Many appeared to be detained unnecessarily and/or were asked to provide payment to cross the border, whilst Ugandans reentering the country were not always screened. There are many informal border crossings, including smuggling routes, that enable people to cross undetected (often by foot or by boat). It has been reported that people are avoiding the formal crossing points to ‘dodge formalities’ and avoid long waiting times, surveillance measures and ‘ad hoc taxation’. Community surveillance using localised structures and social networks (and supported by partners such as the Ugandan Red Cross) may therefore be more effective than top-down interventions.

- Community engagement: Engaging with communities is essential, not only at border points but also at the community level more broadly. Establishing mechanisms for sustained dialogue is key. In addition to providing information, the response must learn from communities and be sufficiently nimble to adapt intervention and engagement strategies based on community feedback. Demonstrating accountability to the needs of the community and acting on community feedback will also help guard against ‘campaign fatigue’. Local government structures (such as the Resident District Commissioner, the Sub-County Chief and the Local Chairpersons at district and village levels) can be effective entry points into communities, but many people in the border areas are experienced in evading surveillance, so it is essential that engagement initiatives develop trust in order that communities do not feel they are being coerced. Community engagement should therefore work hand in hand with community-led surveillance, and it is recommended that prevention (rather than preparedness) objectives and actions be emphasised. Linking with local associations is important as they have extensive reach and are trusted by their members; such associations include transport associations (bus, truckers, taxis, ‘bodaboda’ or motorbike taxis), trade associations and traditional healer associations. Vulnerable or marginalised populations, including fisherfolk, should be purposively included.

- Language and ethnicity: Socio-linguistic patterns have been influenced by the politics and history of the Great Lakes Region, and have complex implications for citizenship, migration, trade and stigmatisation. Many borderland residents are multilingual, but prejudices persist regarding the use of language / dialect and its link to identity. It is reported that, for many, ethnicity and social ties are more important than national affiliation. Investment should be made in understanding which local languages would be most effective for the response to use, particularly for direct community engagement.

- Trade routes, markets and engaging traders: Mapping trading networks will provide important insight into potential transmission routes and existing channels of communication (in both the immediate border areas and beyond). The response should work directly with associations of business owners, such as the Fédération des Entreprises du Congo (FEC), a national association of large business owners with branches throughout the DRC. FEC offices are organised as an umbrella structure, so the Beni, Butembo and Goma chapters should be directly engaged to disseminate information to sub-offices throughout their territories and across the border. Because much of the trade at this border is informal, it is also important to engage small crossborder traders’ cooperatives (such as the Bas Peuple in the DRC) and associations that regroup informal traders around particular commodities (associations de petits commercants transfrontaliers). There are local trading associations in Mpondwe and Bwera and a sizeable business community in Kasese. Large coffee and cocoa buyers, such as Esco and Olam in Bundibugyo and Bakwanye, have extensive cross-border networks that link farmers, intermediaries and small traders in the border region, and there are also a number of farmers’ associations, such as the Nyakatonzi cooperative and Nyakatora cooperative union. Markets are important sites for meeting and reinforcing connections as well as for trade, community engagement and the introduction of simple protection mechanisms such as hand-washing stations. Women play an important role in cross-border trade, and markets provide a valuable opportunity to engage directly with women (petty traders and consumers) who may not be included or participate in other initiatives at the community level.1 During observational fieldwork at several border crossings (December 2018), traders suggested that ‘Ebola is politics’ and doubted the outbreak was real because they had not ‘seen’ any cases despite extensive travel in North Kivu. Traders at the Bwera border point were frustrated by the ‘disturbance’ of having to wash their hands and the longer time it took to cross the border due to surveillance. They thought that Ebola was a ‘ploy’ for political and financial gain. Farmers, transporters and traders along the market chain have a financial interest in ensuring the safe transit and sale of goods and therefore the rapid containment of Ebola, so it is important that this business case strongly underpin community engagement.

- Refugees: In addition to preparedness/prevention efforts associated with the main refugee settlements, the response should work through key agencies that are meeting points for refugees and that provide support to undocumented refugees when they first arrive in country, such as Congolese churches in Uganda, the Refugee Law Project, InterAid and HIAS. Most refugees do not settle in formal camps but assimilate into host communities, drawing on social networks of family, friends and local leaders for assistance (rather than formal authorities). Community engagement efforts should purposively include these networks, particularly in relation to community-level surveillance discussed above.

- Christmas: Increased mobility should be expected in the lead-up to Christmas. People return home to natal and marital villages to spend time with extended families; students return home at the end of their academic year; attendance at markets often increases. Conflict and violence often increases at this time of year and contributes to greater mobility. There is, therefore, increased domestic as well as cross-border movement, and this may impact areas classified as low and moderate risk in addition to high-risk areas. It is recommended that the response refresh links with religious leaders to provide detailed information about response activities as well as prevention messages, and that community engagement initiatives be conducted at places of worship.