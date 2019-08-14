The Transformation Agenda Series 3: Improved Capacity to Tackle Epidemics in the WHO African Region – Lessons from the 2016 Yellow Fever Outbreaks in the Republic of Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, July 2019

The Transformation Agenda of the World Health Organization Secretariat in the African Region 2015–2020 strives to deliver “the WHO that the staff and stakeholders want”. Over the past five years, WHO in the African Region has made a concerted effort to transform itself into a forward-looking, proactive, responsive, results-driven, transparent, accountable, and appropriately resourced organization. Member States, development partners, donors, and other stakeholders have stood shoulder to shoulder with WHO in advancing this agenda – for this I am sincerely thankful.

Implementation of the Transformation Agenda began in 2015, coinciding with the global adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals. Goal 3 is to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. The WHO Secretariat in the African Region used this opportunity to institutionalize the Transformation Agenda by developing The Africa Health Transformation Programme 2015–2020: a vision for universal health coverage. This document serves as the strategic framework for guiding WHO’s contribution to the sustainable development platform in Africa. The framework aims to ensure universal access to a package of essential health services in all Member States of the Region and thus achieve universal health coverage with minimal financial, geographic and social obstacles to services.