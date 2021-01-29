Terminology in Health interventions

Global concepts, local terms

DRC is very linguistically diverse, with over 200 languages spoken. This can pose a challenge to those working to support communities. This is especially true when dealing with health crises that threaten people’s lives. Only information in words that people understand can save lives.

Health communication often draws on foreign terms and concepts, especially from English or French. However, these terms are not understood by all speakers of Congolese national and local languages. Those with better access to education and humanitarian services may understand such terms more easily. Yet most people, especially women and older people, understand local terms best. An over-reliance on technical jargon can create new barriers, leading to fear and distrust.

Health communicators are acutely aware of this. They must communicate complex health information to local communities using appropriate language and terminology that those communities understand.

To be effective, health communicators need and deserve tools that help them to communicate complex concepts consistently, appropriately and accurately in local languages.

TWB’s terminology guides provide cultural background and linguistic context for people who work in health programs. These guides support the TWB Glossary for DRC, which contains more than 400 health-related terms.

We compiled and verified these terms through feedback from our community of translators and field testing with partners including IFRC. The glossary is available in five languages online and offline via our mobile app https://glossaries.translatorswb.org/drc.