16 Oct 2019

Technical Update October 2018 Issue

Report
from Southern African Development Community
Published on 31 Oct 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.25 MB)

30 million people in the SADC region are food insecure in 2018/19

Revised SADC Synthesis Report on the State of Food and Nutrition Security and Vulnerability in Southern Africa, 2018

According to the updated version of “The SADC Synthesis Report on the State of Food and Nutrition Security and Vulnerability in Southern Africa, 2018”, about 30.4 million people are estimated to be food insecure in the 2018/19 consumption year. The number represents about 12 percent of the total population in the 11 countries that provided assessments data. It is 17 percent higher compared to the previous year and about 6 percent higher than the five-year average for the 11 Member States.

The revised version of the report contains updated figures for some countries, summaries and snapshots of the state of food and nutrition security and vulnerability in each Member States.

The food insecure population in DRC, Malawi, South Africa and Zimbabwe makeup close to 90% of the food insecure people in the 11 Member States. The largest increases in affected people compared to the previous year are expected in Zambia, Botswana, Malawi and Zimbabwe. Decreases in food insecure populations are recorded in Namibia and Eswatini.

The “The SADC Synthesis Report on the State of Food and Nutrition Security and Vulnerability in Southern Africa, 2018” is released annually by the SADC RVAA Programme and provides estimates of the number and proportion of food and nutrition insecure and vulnerable people in the region. It clarifies the main factors driving food and nutrition insecurity and vulnerability in each country and provides short, medium and long-term recommendations.

The Report informs key decision-making processes on investment in food and nutrition security in the region. It is the major reference document for the annual SADC Heads of State and Government Summit and the SADC Council of Ministers Meeting. Development partners also use the information in the Report to develop programmes that address food and nutrition security and vulnerability in the Region.

