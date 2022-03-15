TİKA Supports Healthcare in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Five incubators supplied by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) from Türkiye were delivered to officials at a ceremony held in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The ceremony held at the Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo was attended by Ambassador Mehmet Ülkü; Véronique Kilumba Nkulu, Vice Minister of Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Samet Kapısız, Private Secretary to the President of TİKA; TİKA’s delegation; and ministry officials.

In his speech at the ceremony, Ambassador Murat Ülkü stated that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit will be a turning point for the cooperation between Türkiye and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Ülkü stressed that the agreements signed will create new opportunities for both parties. He added that TİKA has implemented nearly 20 projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, even though it does not have an office in the country.

Ülkü noted that TİKA’s symbolic project was an indicator of the support to be provided by Türkiye for the development efforts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He said, “We hope that our cooperation in the field of healthcare, which is critical for the Democratic Republic of the Congo, will continue and improve in the future.”

Vice Minister Véronique Kilumba Nkulu stated that she brought greetings from Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. She added that the agreements signed by the presidents of the two countries on February 20 would contribute to the cooperation between Türkiye and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Nkulu thanked the people of Türkiye and TİKA and stated that these projects will have a positive impact on the improvement of the relations between the two countries.

TİKA's activities in Africa

TİKA has 62 offices in 60 countries, and Africa is the continent with the highest number of TİKA offices. With its 22 offices, TİKA carries out sustainable development projects in many fields, such as education, health, agriculture, and animal husbandry, across the continent.

Even though TİKA does not have any office in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, it has implemented nearly 20 projects in the fields of education, health, and capacity building since 2009. TİKA will continue to carry out projects in line with the development priorities of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in cooperation with the relevant official institutions and organizations.