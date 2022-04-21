TİKA Provided Food Aid to Orphanages in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) continues to fill the tables of its friends in the Democratic Republic of the Congo during Ramadan.

TİKA and the representative office of the COJEP Brazzaville Association implemented a Ramadan food aid project for orphanages in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In Brazzaville, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, there are nearly 30 orphanages providing shelter to children who were abandoned or orphaned due to various diseases, migration, and conflicts. Food parcels containing staples such as rice, milk, oil, sugar, and pasta were delivered to the orphanages identified in cooperation with the COJEP Brazzaville Association.

With the project, Türkiye extended its friendly hand to Congolese children during Ramadan.