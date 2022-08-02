Synthesis of Evaluations Evaluation Series on Emergency School Feeding in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lebanon, Niger and Syria (2015-2019)

This Synthesis Evaluation of Emergency School Feeding in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lebanon, Niger and Syria (2015-2019) is a collection of findings from individual country of the four-country Evaluation Series on Emergency School Feeding (ESF) commissioned by the WFP School Based Programmes Unit (SBP) and made possible by a multi-year Canadian contribution to WFP. The synthesis provides accountability to Canada and other donors contributing to WFP ESF in the four countries, as well as to the wider humanitarian community.

It also promotes learning at the strategic and operational levels, both globally and in country. A global literature review, interviews with key global stakeholders on school feeding, and a survey conducted among a wider selection of WFP country offices on school feeding have complemented the evidence from the four countries.