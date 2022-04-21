Sustainable Water and Sanitation in DRC: Impact evaluation of the ‘Sustainable WASH in Fragile Contexts (SWIFT 1)’ project - Effectiveness Review Series 2018/19

Jaynie Vonk

Overview

Between April 2014 and March 2018, the SWIFT Consortium, led by Oxfam with Tearfund and ODI as members, carried out the 'SWIFT 1' project in DRC and Kenya to provide access to water and sanitation and to promote basic hygiene practices. In DRC, the consortium worked with implementing partners HYFRO, CEPROSSAN, and PPSSP in rural and semi-urban areas in three eastern provinces – North Kivu, South Kivu and Maniema. This Effectiveness Review evaluates the success of this project to increase the sustainability of water and sanitation systems and services. It focuses on measuring benefits attributable to additional activities the project carried out in rural areas, above and beyond the national ‘Villages et Ecoles Assainis’ (VEA) approach. Using a quasi-experimental evaluation design, impact is assessed among individuals and their households in intervention and comparison communities in Kirotshe and Mweso Health Zones in North Kivu.

