Strengthening the socio-economic resilience of smallholder farmers and vulnerable populations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

The United Nation Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) have joined forces in a pioneering programme to help marginalised people in the conflict-stricken eastern Congolese provinces of North and South Kivu.

The three UN agencies are working to strengthen the livelihoods of vulnerable communities and households – particularly female heads of households – by helping them gain improved market access while diversifying their incomes. The overall focus of the initiative is to promote more resilient communities with greater gender equality and more social cohesion. The project’s approach to resilience is based on the triple nexus approach (humanitarian – development – peace), which is line with the resilience priorities of the German Federal Ministry for Cooperation (BMZ). This focuses on promoting humanitarian action, recovery and development as the foundations for sustainable development.