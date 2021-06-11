Strengthening the protective environment for children in fragile contexts

This 4-page report summarizes the findings of a Child Protection Action Learning Process to discover how to effectively plan for and implement a child protection programme in two fragile contexts: the Mutwanga district in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Azraq Refugee Camp in Jordan.

The report covers an overview of the action learning methodology, the specific research questions explored, and examples of how staff in both contexts had to adapt their Child Protection programming based on context challenges.

Finally, the report gives a brief snapshot of the effectiveness of the adapted interventions and evaluation findings, showing significant gains in child resilience, parenting skills, reporting and referral mechanisms as well as resolution of child protection cases. It also provides recommendations for practitioners working in child protection in difficult fragile and conflict contexts.