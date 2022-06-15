Strengthening community resilience through asset creation - A southern Africa perspective on Food Assistance for Assets

“What has changed? Look at me, I'm all skinny when | used to be robust!”, says Ranobolee. She is a 54-year-old fisherwoman living with her three grandkids in the Androy region of Madagascar. The climate crisis and the resultant rising sea level and temperature, changing wind patterns and a decline in the number of fish is making fishing in the region unviable for those, like her, with small boats, who need to go further out to sea to find any catch. Her income from growing maize and cassava has fallen too, due to unpredictable rains and poor harvests. She participated in a food assistance for assets (FFA) activity to fix sand dunes by planting sisal, reducing the threat of shifting sand dunes. Prior to that initiative, families had to move every few years to escape the shifting dunes. While her earnings are precarious, Ranobolee no longer needs to worry about her home getting buried in sand due to wind erosion.