20 Feb 2019

Strategic Response Plan for the Ebola Virus Disease Outbreak in the Provinces of North Kivu and Iture (February - July 2019)

Report
from Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, World Health Organization
Published on 13 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.15 MB)

Introduction

The tenth epidemic of Ebola virus disease (EVD) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, affecting the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, was declared by the Ministry of Health on 1 August 2018. The initial strategic response plan (SRP-1) covering the period up to in October 2018 and then the second strategic response plan (SRP-2) for the period from October 2018 to January 2019 facilitated deployment of the important resources of the Congolese Government and its partners.

Despite the complexity of this epidemic (dense and mobile population, insecurity, community resistance and risk of spread at the national and regional levels), the implementation of the interventions made it possible to significantly reduce the spread of the outbreak in the initial epicentres of Mangina / Mandima and Beni and stopped transmission in some secondary focal points like Tchomia, Masereka and Mutwanga.

Nevertheless, since the beginning of December a significant increase in the incidence of new cases has been observed particularly along the corridor towards the large urban center of Butembo (health zones of Butembo and Katwa) and beyond in the zone of Kayna health center located about 150 km from Goma. In addition, active outbreaks have emerged to the north, particularly in the health zones of Komanda and Oicha.

The third strategic response plan (SRP-3), which covers February through end July 2019, considers the salient points and recommendations made during the operational review of the implementation of the SRP-2 and other guidance based on lessons learned and risk analysis.

