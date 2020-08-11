Stories from the field

IN THE MEANTIME

THE FIRST HALF OF 2020

The first six months of this year have been challenging for the humanitarian community in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In the face of increasing humanitarian needs exacerbated by recurrent crises and the pandemic of COVID-19, the DRC Humanitarian Fund is once again demonstrating its flexibility by supporting the emergency response and joint efforts already in place in the country, while ensuring that assistance goes where it is most urgently needed.

Contributions received by the end of 2019 made it possible to release US$10 million in April to address the expansion of COVID-19. Through a rapid allocation process, 18 partners were identified to carry out their activities in seven provinces affected by the pandemic (Ituri, Kinshasa, Kwilu, Kongo Central, North Kivu, South Kivu and Tanganyika).

At mid-year, seven donor countries, including Belgium, Canada, Germany, Ireland, The Netherlands, Sweden and the Republic of Korea, renewed their commitment to the Fund with $ 34 million.

In addition to the funds available, this financial support has been crucial to continue covering the most critical needs in the country.

At the end of June 2020, a standard allocation of $49 million was launched to reinforce the emergency operations of humanitarian partners and two additional reserve allocations for two provinces in crisis. While $4 million will be used to meet priority needs in Ituri, where the humanitarian situation has deteriorated in recent months, another envelope of $2 million will be used to support ongoing operations, in view of the new Ebola virus disease epidemic declared in the province Equateur on the 1st of June, 2020.

These first six months have also been marked by important work carried out in parallel by the Humanitarian Financing Unit, in the context of the transfer of management to OCHA, to ensure full compliance with the CBPF global rules at the country level, strengthen the Fund’s performance, ensure transparency towards its stakeholders and increase its implementation capacity under the new management modalities (Operational Manual 2020).

In the meantime, HF partners with on-going projects in the first half of 2020 have made joint efforts to ensure that aid delivery reaches the most in need.

Stories from the field has been elaborated with the HF partners in order to illustrate activities and results of on-going or recently completed projects funded by the DRC Humanitarian Fund.