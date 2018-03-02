02 Mar 2018

Statement of the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (25 February 2018)

Report
from UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Published on 25 Feb 2018 View Original

KINSHASA, 25 February 2018 - The Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ms Leila Zerrougui, regrets that at least two demonstrators were killed today, one in Kinshasa and one in Mbandaka, during the Comité laic de coordination-led demonstrations in spite of instructions reportedly given to security forces to exercise maximum restraint in managing the demonstrations. Monitoring teams by the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) also reported that 47 persons were injured during the demonstrations and over 100 arrested throughout the country.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of MONUSCO calls on the Congolese authorities to conduct credible investigations into these incidents and to hold those responsible accountable.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General recalls the need by all parties to exercise restraint and not to resort to the use of violence while stressing the importance of upholding the rights of the Congolese people to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General reiterates her call to Congolese political actors to play a constructive role in the implementation of the 31 December 2016 political agreement, which remains the only viable path to the holding of credible elections that will facilitate the peaceful transfer of power and the consolidation of stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

