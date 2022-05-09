Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General – on the Democratic Republic of the Congo (9 May 2022)

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attacks by the Coopérative pour le développement du Congo (CODECO) armed group on 8 May in Djugu Territory, Ituri Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo. At least 38 civilians, including women and children, were killed at the Blakete-Plitu mining site. More civilians were displaced and reported missing when the attackers set fire to the nearby Malika village, where they also reportedly raped six women.

On 9 May, the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) conducted a medical evacuation operation of severely injured civilians to medical facilities in Bunia, Ituri Province.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured. He calls on the Congolese authorities to investigate these incidents and bring those responsible to justice. The Secretary-General also urges the authorities to ensure MONUSCO’s immediate, free and unimpeded access to the areas of the attacks to facilitate efforts to protect civilians.

The Secretary-General further calls on all armed groups in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to cease their callous attacks on civilians, participate unconditionally in the political process, including regional initiatives, and lay down their weapons through the Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Recovery and Stabilization Programme.

The Secretary-General reiterates that the United Nations, through his Special Representative in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, will continue to support the Government and the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in their efforts to bring about peace and stability.

New York, 9 May 2022