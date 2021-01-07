Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General - on the Democratic Republic of the Congo [scroll down for French version] [EN/FR]

The Secretary-General is shocked by the massacre of civilians, during recent attacks attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the villages of Tingwe, Mwenda and Nzenga, near Beni territory in North Kivu Province, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He strongly condemns such violence against the civilian population and calls for the perpetrators of these atrocities to be swiftly brought to justice. He offers his condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call for a global ceasefire and calls on all armed groups to lay down their weapons. He encourages the authorities of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to take concrete steps to address the drivers of conflict in the east of the country. He further reiterates the determination of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) to continue to do its utmost to ensure the protection of civilians in accordance with its mandate and to support national efforts to consolidate peace and stability in the country.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

*****

Le Secrétaire général est choqué par le massacre de civils au cours des attaques récentes attribuées aux forces démocratiques alliées (ADF) dans les villages de Tingwe, Mwenda et de Nzenga, près du territoire de Beni, dans la province du Nord Kivu. Le Secrétaire général condamne fermement ces violences contre la population civile et demande que les auteurs de ces atrocités soient rapidement traduits en justice. Il présente ses condoléances aux familles des victimes et au Gouvernement de la République démocratique du Congo.

Le Secrétaire général réitère son appel pour un cessez-le-feu global et demande à tous les groupes armés de déposer les armes. Il encourage les autorités de la République démocratique du Congo à prendre des mesures concrètes afin de répondre aux facteurs de conflit à l’est de la République démocratique du Congo. Il réitère la détermination de la Mission de l’Organisation des Nations Unies pour la stabilisation en République démocratique du Congo (MONUSCO) à continuer de faire le maximum pour assurer la protection des civils conformément à son mandat, et à soutenir les initiatives nationales de consolidation de la paix et de la stabilité en République démocratique du Congo.

Stéphane Dujarric, Porte-parole du Secrétaire général