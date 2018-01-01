01 Jan 2018

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 31 Dec 2017

New York

The Secretary-General expresses concern about reports of the violent dispersion of protests by national security forces in Kinshasa and a number of cities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, resulting in the death of at least five people, the wounding of several others and the arrest of over 120 persons.

The Secretary-General calls on the Government and national security forces to exercise restraint and to uphold the rights of the Congolese people to the freedom of speech and peaceful assembly.

The Secretary-General urges all Congolese political actors to remain fully committed to the 31 December 2016 political agreement, which remains the only viable path to the holding of elections, the peaceful transfer of power and the consolidation of stability in the DRC.

