Southern Africa Region - Fact Sheet, September 2021

The 16 countries in Southern Africa host nearly 9.7 million people of concern, including 1.1 million refugees and asylum-seekers, mainly from the Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

UNHCR in the Southern Africa region contributes to protection and solutions for almost 6.5 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) – almost 5.2 million in DRC, 732,000 in Mozambique, over 304,000 in Republic of the Congo (ROC) and 110,000 in Zimbabwe.

In the first half of 2021, about 5,000 refugees and asylum-seekers voluntarily repatriated to their country of origin from asylum countries in the region. UNHCR has also assisted 435 resettlement departures since the start of the year.