Southern Africa Region - Fact Sheet, March 2020

The 16 countries in Southern Africa host around 8.9 million people of concern – 1.1m refugees and asylum-seekers, mainly from the Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda.

UNHCR in the Southern Africa region contributes to protection and solutions for 5.6 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) – over 5 million in DRC, over 180,000 in Mozambique, over 134,000 in Republic of the Congo (ROC) and 270,000 in Zimbabwe.

Between 1 January 2019 and 25 March 2020, 30,348 refugees and asylum-seekers voluntarily repatriated to their country of origin from asylum countries in the region.

UNHCR has assisted 81 resettlement departures in 2020 as of 28 February.