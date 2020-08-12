Southern Africa Region - Fact Sheet, June 2020

The 16 countries in Southern Africa host nearly 9 million persons of concern, including 1.1 million refugees and asylum-seekers, mainly from the Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Rwanda,

Burundi and South Sudan.

UNHCR in the Southern Africa region contributes to protection and solutions for 5.7 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) – over 5 million in DRC, over 300,000 in Mozambique, over 134,000 in Republic of the Congo (ROC) and 270,000 in Zimbabwe.

Between 1 January 2019 and 18 June 2020, 31,049 refugees and asylum-seekers voluntarily repatriated to their country of origin from asylum countries in the region. UNHCR has also assisted 150 resettlement departures in 2020 as of 18 June 2020.

UNHCR’s Strategic Directions for Southern Africa