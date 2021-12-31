Southern Africa Key Message Update: Widespread poor rainfall and late start of the season delay planting in much of the region, December 2021

Key Messages

Overall, there is concern for the 2021/22 season as rainfall through mid-December has been significantly below average across Madagascar, Malawi, central and northern Mozambique, and northwestern Zimbabwe. Across these areas, drought conditions are ongoing to start the season. Land preparation activities are delayed, and planting has yet to begin across many areas as of November.

Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are ongoing across rainfall deficit areas and areas of northern Mozambique and eastern DRC impacted by continued conflict. Humanitarian assistance in southern Madagascar and Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique is improving household food consumption, where Stressed! (IPC Phase 2!) and Crisis! (IPC Phase 3!) outcomes are ongoing, respectively.

Conflict remains a major driver of food insecurity in the eastern provinces of DRC and Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique. In Cabo Delgado and DRC, the ongoing insecurity is hampering the start of the current agricultural season and restricted livelihood activities. Affected populations were less able to access their fields, access markets, and seek seasonal work. In these conflict-affected areas of Mozambique and DRC, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are expected to persist.