02 Oct 2018

Southern Africa Key Message Update, October 2018

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 02 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (120.37 KB)

Agricultural season A begins in the midst of renewed hostilities in the Central-East

Key Messages

  • The harvests of the last two agricultural seasons in the northeast and central-east of the country have been below normal following the abandonment of crops due to the insecurity created by the resurgence of armed groups in the provinces of Maniema, Ituri and South Kivu, with nearly 122,000 newly displaced persons and climatic hazards. This situation has led to an early lean season and low supplies in local markets.

  • The Ebola response continues in North Kivu and Ituri provinces. Since the disease’s appearance on August 1, 2018, as of September 29th, there were 159 identified cases, including 127 confirmed cases and 32 probable cases. The impact of this epidemic on food security remains moderate at this time and could increase in the coming months if this situation persists.

  • According to a recent World Food Program (WFP) survey in August 2018, 70 percent of displaced, returnee and host households in the Beni region of North Kivu province are reported to be suffering from severe and moderate hunger. As the lean season evolves, one might expect increasingly difficult and worrying situations for these people, who will have to depend on food assistance.

  • According to NOAA forecasts, rains will return in September in central DRC, in October in most of the former province of Katanga and in November in southeastern Haut-Katanga province. These forecasts should allow farm households to follow normal planting calendars. Additionally, there is a low correlation with El Nino, with a higher frequency of below-average rainfall in the southernmost parts of ex-Katanga and parts of central DRC.

  • Since the beginning of this year, North Kivu has been experiencing an outbreak of Small Ruminant Plague that has caused the death of some 50,000 animals despite attempts by some organizations to respond. This situation could limit households' access to food of animal origin and significantly reduce the incomes of households dependent on this source for their food supply.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.