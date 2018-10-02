Southern Africa Key Message Update, October 2018

Agricultural season A begins in the midst of renewed hostilities in the Central-East

Key Messages

The harvests of the last two agricultural seasons in the northeast and central-east of the country have been below normal following the abandonment of crops due to the insecurity created by the resurgence of armed groups in the provinces of Maniema, Ituri and South Kivu, with nearly 122,000 newly displaced persons and climatic hazards. This situation has led to an early lean season and low supplies in local markets.

The Ebola response continues in North Kivu and Ituri provinces. Since the disease’s appearance on August 1, 2018, as of September 29th, there were 159 identified cases, including 127 confirmed cases and 32 probable cases. The impact of this epidemic on food security remains moderate at this time and could increase in the coming months if this situation persists.

According to a recent World Food Program (WFP) survey in August 2018, 70 percent of displaced, returnee and host households in the Beni region of North Kivu province are reported to be suffering from severe and moderate hunger. As the lean season evolves, one might expect increasingly difficult and worrying situations for these people, who will have to depend on food assistance.

According to NOAA forecasts, rains will return in September in central DRC, in October in most of the former province of Katanga and in November in southeastern Haut-Katanga province. These forecasts should allow farm households to follow normal planting calendars. Additionally, there is a low correlation with El Nino, with a higher frequency of below-average rainfall in the southernmost parts of ex-Katanga and parts of central DRC.