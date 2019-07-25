Southern Africa Food Security Outlook Update, June 2019 to January 2020

Most parts of the region continue to experience significant staple deficits due to below average harvest

Key Messages

Typically at this time of year, food security outcomes significantly improve as it is the post-harvest period and most households increase consumption of own foods; however, this year households with a below average harvests and continue to experience Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Stressed (IPC Phase 2). Conflict in the DRC, macroeconomic challenges in Zimbabwe, and the lasting impacts of cyclones in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi are driving these outcomes. During the September to January period more households are expected to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) with atypically high levels of acute food insecurity across the region with the highest concern in Zimbabwe, central and southern Mozambique, and parts of Lesotho.

Preliminary production estimates indicate regional maize grain supply will be insufficient to cover regional food needs. National production across the region is generally below average with the largest deficits in Zimbabwe and Mozambique; however, Malawi is expected to have a slightly above average harvest. Most markets around the region are well supplied, besides in Zimbabwe where the macroeconomic challenges and limited harvest is limiting market supply. Limited domestic and regional supply are most likely going to require international imports to fulfill the regional consumption needs.

Agriculture and non-agriculture labor opportunities are expected to be below average across parts of the region through at least October, when rainy season typically starts. This is the result of limited cash and food stocks in better-off households. This will limit poor household incomes to purchase food. Livestock conditions are also likely to be affected across the region as pasture conditions and water availability are below average in many areas.