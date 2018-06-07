07 Jun 2018

Songs, radio shows, and door-to-door visits: how community awareness is helping defeat Ebola in Congo

Report
from IRIN
Published on 07 Jun 2018

Relatives ride in on motorbikes, bust three patients out of an Ebola treatment centre, and take them to a church to be prayed over by 50 people. Later, one dies at home, another in hospital, while the third lives but could have infected an untold number of people.

It sounds like a scene from a Hollywood disaster movie, but it took place less than three weeks ago in Mbandaka, a city of 1.2 million people in the Democratic Republic of Congo. A huge effort is now underway here to raise awareness about the virus and prevent its spread.

