Social Science and Behavioural Data Compilation (No. 5), Ebola Outbreak Eastern DRC September - November 2019

This rapid compilation of data analyses provides a ‘stock-take’ of social science and behavioural data related to the on-going outbreak of Ebola in North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri provinces. Based on data gathered and analysed by organisations working in the Ebola response and in the region more broadly, it explores convergences and divergences between datasets and, when possible, differences by geographic area, demographic group, time period and other relevant variables. Data sources are listed at the end of the document.

This is the fifth data synthesis brief produced by the Social Science in Humanitarian Action Platform (SSHAP) and focuses on data published between September and November 2019. It builds on the previous four data synthesis briefs, (#1: August to October 2018; #2: November 2018 to January 2019; #3: February to May 2019; #4: June to August 2019).This brief was prepared by Kevin Bardosh (University of Washington), Theresa Jones and Olivia Tulloch (Anthrologica), with support from SSHAP and GOARN-R Social Science Group. Feedback was also provided by colleagues from UNICEF, WHO, IFRC, the US CDC, Translators without Borders (TWB), Novetta, World Vision/Catholic University of Bukavu and Search for Common Ground. Key performance indicators on response activities are collected by the Ministry of Health and WHO.

Community feedback: themes, questions and suggestions

Multiple organisations including the IFRC and the National Society of the Red Cross in DRC, UNICEF, WHO, Oxfam, other INGOs and local partners continue to compile community feedback in North Kivu and Ituri provinces. A new initiative is bringing partners involved in collecting community feedback together with the U-Report youth engagement platform to strengthen coordination and generate action and change within the response based on community input.

Between September and November 2019, data were captured through the IFRC community feedback mechanism through over 850 volunteers. 4 36,698 points of community feedback were categorised as rumours, observations or beliefs, the most common category related to characteristics and consequences of Ebola. Themes relating to Ebola being a scheme of the government or others, vaccine suspicions and non-acceptance, and concerns about the quality of the health system continued to dominate. The table below presents the five themes most frequently identified (rank 1 being the most frequently raised theme).5