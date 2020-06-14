Social Media Monitoring: Democratic Republic of the Congo - Rumours and Allegations Featured on Social, 12 June 2020

Misinformation and Threats Targeting International Humanitarian Organisations

Ebola reemergence in Mbandaka is smokescreen for COVID-19 vaccine testing.

• Reactions to the news of a new Ebola outbreak in Équateur province show that skepticism about the existence of the virus runs deep among locals. Clearly influenced by rampant misinformation about Europeans and American governments seeking to trial COVID-19 vaccines on Africans, some locals believe that the outbreak is a cover for COVID-19 vaccination testing.

Claims were also made that Ebola is being artificially induced in Équateur by local and international health organisations to receive funding.

These claims underline the perception widely shared on social media that aid organisations are willing to sacrifice locals for their own interests, whether for vaccination trials or for financial gain. This perception is at times expressed explicitly, with some social media users expressing their concern that the WHO and other organisations “have now gone to kill in Équateur”.