Social Media Monitoring: Democratic Republic of the Congo - Disinformation targeting the United Nations (UN) presence in the DRC (March 2021)
News of the ambushing and assassination of the Italian ambassador to the DRC travelling in a World Food Programme (WFP) and UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) convoy has resulted in the spread of disinformation on the work of UN organisations in north-eastern DRC -- including claims of possible arms sales ties with armed groups and natural resources exploitation.