Situational Update: UNHCR Response to the emergency situation in the northern Democratic Republic of the Congo, 29 November 2021

Key Figures

221,694 Central African Refugees are currently living in the DRC

15,360 refugee identity cards distributed in North Ubangi, South Ubangi, and Bas Uele Provinces.

5,033 refugees relocated from Yakoma to the Modale development hub, North Ubangi Province.

Highlights

Between 15 and 20 November, UNHCR and the DRC government facilitated the voluntary repatriation of 568 CAR refugees from Inke camp North Ubangi Province by UNHAS flight.

In November, around 8,105 CAR refugees in Nzakara, North Ubangi Province received core relief items including solar lamps, blankets, soap, mosquito nets and tarpaulins from UNHCR and ADSSE.

In November 16 15,756 refugees have benefitted from a WFP cash distribution in Bosobolo Territory, North Ubangi province.